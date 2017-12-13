Birth Center of Baton Rouge relocating to new facility on Woman’s Hospital campus

The Birth Center of Baton Rouge, an accredited freestanding out-of-hospital childbirth center for women with low-risk pregnancies, will relocate from its current location on Picardy Lane to the Woman’s Hospital campus next year.

The center, which follows the Midwives Model of Care, will move into a 6,000- to 7,000-square-foot building the Woman’s Hospital Foundation is constructing on the hospital’s campus at Airline Highway and Stumberg Lane.

The foundation purchased about four acres off Rue de la Vie last week from Briarwood Investment Group, a limited liability company managed by Dr. Ellis Schwartzenburg, for $882,981.

Construction will begin as soon as permits are acquired from the city-parish and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has jurisdiction over a ditch running through the property, says Stan Shelton, Woman’s Hospital senior vice president of planning, development and construction.

