Baton Rouge mayor marks 100 days in office

On the 100th day of her administration, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says she is happy with her accomplishments so far, noting meetings on education and transportation as well as new use-of-force policies for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

But the first 100 days of Broome’s tenure have been somewhat marred by lingering vacancies in key administrative positions, as well as extended delays in the transition reports she insists will serve as a blueprint for Baton Rouge.

The new mayor has yet to hire a new chief administrative officer—a key second-in-command post in city-parish government—and appears to be in a stalemate with BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie. And those critical recommendations from her transition team due by the end of January weren’t made public until March 15.

The mayor highlighted the initiatives she has accomplished without yet hiring a CAO or new police chief, and says the delay was worth the wait for those transition reports.

