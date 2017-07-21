Baton Rouge charter to build new, bigger school at Howell Place

An photo illustration of students in a classroom learning. By iStockphoto

Baton Rouge University Preparatory Elementary, a charter school that has been operating in north Baton Rouge since 2013, has acquired a 6.4-acre parcel in Howell Place and will relocate the school to a new facility it plans to build on the north Baton Rouge site.

UP Elementary Founder and Executive Director Meghan Turner says the new location, which is only about a mile from the school’s current site at 5300 Monarch Ave., will enable the charter school to expand and serve more students. This fall, UP Elementary will have some 350 students in grades K-3. Eventually, the facility will enroll as many as 600 students in grades K-5.

While the new, 40,000-square-foot school building is under construction, UP Elementary will operate from 25,000 square feet of temporary building space on Howell Place. Construction on the new building is expected to take around two years and should be completed in time for the start of the 2019 academic year.

Daily Report has the full story.