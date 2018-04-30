Some Baton Rouge area nonprofits to see reduced funding from local United Way chapter

Dozens of local nonprofit agencies that receive support from the Capital Area United Way will see a reduction in funding from the organization this year by as much as 30%.

The pending cuts, which will be finalized in the next couple of weeks, are the result of a shortfall in the CAUW’s 2017 workplace giving campaign, according to CEO George Bell. The campaign, which ran from mid-2017 through March, raised $7.2 million—or about $1 million less than the budgeted $8.2 million, which is what the campaign raised the previous year.

In 2015, by comparison, the campaign raised more than $10 million.

Bell blames the disappointing workforce campaign in part to the August 2016 flood. Local companies are continuing to feel the effects of the flood, and their employees have fewer discretionary dollars to spend. Also, local companies with operations along the Gulf Coast diverted some of their philanthropic dollars in 2017 to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas as a way to reciprocate for help they received following the 2016 flood here.

