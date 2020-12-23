Batch 13 temporarily closes doors to weather pandemic blows

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Al Copeland Investments has closed Batch 13, its downtown fast-casual breakfast and lunch restaurant, in an effort to keep the business afloat during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Allison Don…