B1BANK expanding into Houston with Texas Citizens Bank acquisition

The holding company of b1BANK announced this morning that it is acquiring Texas Citizens Bank, expanding the footprint of the Baton Rouge-based institution into Houston.

Once completed, the transaction will not only extend the bank’s reach along the industry-heavy Interstate 10 corridor, but will also grow its assets to some $4.9 billion. Texas Citizens Bank, founded 2006, is headquartered in Houston and has six branches in the area.

“Both of our companies are focused on serving similar clienteles in similar ways, in particular small businesses,” says Jude Melvillle, b1BANK’s president and CEO.

Texas Citizens Bank’s Chairman and CEO Duncan Stewart will join b1BANK and will serve as chairman-Houston region, leading business development efforts. President Mike Cornett will also join the b1BANK team as vice chair for the Houston region. Current b1BANK Executive Vice President-Director of Market Expansion Don Hingle will relocate to Houston as regional president.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Texas Citizens shareholders and the receipt of customary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022.

As of Sept 30, Business First had total assets of $4.4 billion, total loans of $3.1 billion, total deposits of $3.8 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $430.2 million, compared to Texas Citizens’ estimated $516.9 million in total assets, $365.7 million in total loans, $452.0 million in total deposits and $34.6 million in common shareholders’ equity. See the announcement.