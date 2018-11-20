Forty under 40 Q&A: Nikole Blanchard

Nikole Blanchard, 39

Director of Innovation & Technology, The Dunham School

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS:

Sharing The Dunham School’s journey of Apple Teacher alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Apple Education Keynote—the first time a non-employee and a woman took the stage during a keynote.

Honored as one of 39 Google Innovators named to the Sweden cohort, the most diverse Google group, representing 13 countries.

Being named the first Apple Distinguished Educator in Louisiana.

COMMUNITY:

Volunteers as a Sunday School and religion teacher at St. Jude Catholic Church, and is a member of various professional organizations—including the International Society of Technological Educators, Baton Rouge EdCamp and Baton Rouge Tech Network.

WHAT IS YOUR BIRTHDATE?

6/7/1979

NAME ONE BOOK THAT HAS INSPIRED YOU PROFESSIONALLY

The Innovator’s Mindset: Empower Learning, Unleash Talent, and Lead a Culture of Creativity—George Couros

WHEN YOU WERE A CHILD, WHAT DID YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GREW UP?

I have always wanted to be a teacher since the age of 5. My mom recently found a drawing I made in kindergarten as a teacher. I know many teachers can relate when I say that I lined my baby dolls up and taught them!

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST JOB, HOW OLD WERE YOU AND WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT?

My first job was a camp counselor for a summer program. I was probably 15. I learned that my dream of being a teacher was true – I loved to work with children and watch them grow!

WHAT IS THE STRANGEST JOB YOU’VE EVER HAD?

I worked at Maison Blanche in high school – I would unpack boxes and put clothes on a hanger. Not a strange job but was able to see the ins and outs to fashion merchandising.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PLACE FOR A BUSINESS LUNCH IN BATON ROUGE, AND WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE DISH THERE?

I really eat The Dunham School most days. We have a wonderful Dining Hall with fresh local foods … who wouldn’t pass up eating honey glazed salmon!? If I have to meet someone, I usually like to go to Zoe’s in Perkins Rowe. It is super close to The Dunham School and the service is excellent.

WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER YOUR GREATEST ACHIEVEMENT?

Creating the 1 to 1 program at The Dunham School is my greatest professional achievement. By doing so I have been able to led the program to national recognition and learn from some of the top educators around the world. Personally, my greatest achievement are my two kids who keep me super busy!

WHAT HAS BEEN THE MOST FULFILLING MOMENT IN YOUR CAREER SO FAR?

Last year, The Dunham School hosted an outreach program for our Apple Showcase. Students from Gardere Christian and Mayfair Elementary were invited to explore innovative activities. We would able to train the teachers on “innovation” then do a hands-on program with their students in The Dunham School’s gym. It was so rewarding to see the students in action and enjoy the activities.

WHAT WAS YOUR PROFESSIONAL “AHA” MOMENT?

My professional “AHA” moment was the day I had my first classroom. It is such a blessing to do what I had always dreamed of doing. I wasn’t “playing” school anymore – it was real and these kiddos were mine! That was 18 years ago.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED THE HARD WAY?

I have learned the hard way that change takes time! I am a mover and a shaker but that doesn’t mean everyone is like that! I love projects and love obtaining goals. When I was hired to create the 1 to 1 program at The Dunham School, I was so eager and sometimes impatient when things didn’t go quickly.

WHAT GIVES YOU PROFESSIONAL INSPIRATION?

My family – they are biggest fans personally and professional. They encourage me to dream big and celebrate successes with me.

WHAT IS THE BEST COMPLIMENT YOU’VE EVER GOTTEN FROM A COLLEAGUE OR BOSS?

The best compliment I have received from my boss, is that I have such a positive impact on the growth of The Dunham School.

ARE YOU ACTIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA? IF SO, ON WHICH PLATFORMS ARE YOU MOST ACTIVE?

Yes, Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram for personal life and Twitter and LinkedIn (@tdstech) for professional.

HOW MANY TEXTS DO YOU SEND ON AN AVERAGE DAY? HOW MANY EMAILS?

About 50 texts and maybe 100 emails

HOW LOW WILL YOU ALLOW YOUR REMAINING PHONE OR COMPUTER BATTERY LIFE GET (IN %) BEFORE YOU HAVE AN ANXIETY ATTACK?

Not going to happen … lol … I have extra batteries!

HOW MANY UNREAD MESSAGES ARE IN YOUR INBOX RIGHT NOW?

I really shouldn’t say … well, I have 17,942 … but that is because I moved The Dunham School’s email servers back in 2015. We went from an Exchange server to a Google server. When we changed, it made all my read emails unread. So, I just ignore that number!!! I am queen of read and respond to emails!

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE APP AT THE MOMENT?

Starbucks – it just makes life so easy. I order when I pull out my driveway, and it is there when I arrive. It is way too easy … and helps avoid lines!

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT OF THE PAST DECADE?

I am fascinated with Virtual and Augmented Reality. We have started to transform the curriculum at The Dunham School with these advances. The students are able to visit any place in the world with VR Goggles! A priceless moment was when kindergarteners explore Saturn’s rings with an AR app!

WHAT TECHNOLOGY DO YOU WISH WAS NEVER INVENTED?

Sometimes I get frustrated with texting … although I text all the time. Sometimes, I just want to say … pick up the phone and call me. I use to have way more phone calls than I do now!

WHAT TIME DO YOU GET UP ON WORKDAY MORNINGS? 4:40am three times a week to work out before work. I go early so I can be home for my kids and husband while they get ready for school/work. The other two days I sleep in until 6am and wake up with the family!

BREAKFAST AT HOME? BREAKFAST ON THE GO? BREAKFAST AT YOUR DESK? NO BREAKFAST AT ALL?

Quick breakfast on the go!

THE SAYING GOES: “BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD.” SPECIFICALLY, WHAT ARE YOU “BEING” TO MAKE BATON ROUGE BETTER?

Everything I do in life (personally and professionally) is to honor God. I want to be the person that I want my children to be. I want to be the educator that will make that different – in Baton Rouge and beyond.

WHEN DID YOU REALIZE YOU WERE “GROWN UP”?

I still haven’t grown up! I enjoy being a kid at heart.

WHAT WAS THE BEST VACATION YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN?

The best vacation I have ever taken is going to Colorado with my family. Last year, my family went skiing – it was fun watching my kids enjoy the mountains as much as my husband and I do.

FAVORITE GIFT YOU WERE GIVEN AS A CHILD?

My favorite gift given to me as a child is a stuffed animal rabbit. My parents gave it to me when I was two years old and now my daughter has it! It brings great joy to be able to pass it down to one of my kids.

WHICH TALENT OR SUPERPOWER WOULD YOU MOST LIKE TO HAVE AND WHY?

I would freeze time if I could. Life seems to move so quickly that it would be nice to stop and treasure moments.

WHAT’S A NICKNAME YOUR FRIENDS OR FAMILY MEMBERS HAVE FOR YOU?

When I was younger my family would called me Sparky – I have a vibrant personality!

WHAT ARE YOU SUPERSTITIOUS ABOUT?

Opening an umbrella inside … my mom would always tell me it was bad luck!

WHO FASCINATES YOU?

My dad fascinates me. He worked hard to take care of his family and climb the corporate ladder. I admire him and strive to do the same – he gave me the work ethic I have today.

WHICH FICTIONAL CHARACTER DO YOU MOST IDENTIFY WITH?

I am a teacher at heart and love to reach children’s novels. I identify most with Charlotte in Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White. Sounds funny, huh … a spider! Charlotte is a hard worker and a good friend. She tried to find the best in people.

FAVORITE DRINK?

My favorite drink is an Arnold Palmer – lemonade and ice tea. Not sweet tea!! And not pink lemonade! My favorite is from Cane’s.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE BAND OR SONG?

My favorite band is Mercy Me – my daughter and I recently saw them in concert and thoroughly enjoyed every minute. I had chills listening to I Can Only Imagine.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE?

I am really not a “movie” person but nothing beats family movie night! In the summer, we enjoy watching movies as a family and eating popcorn.

WHO WOULD PLAY YOU IN A MOVIE?

I have no clue! I would be a terrible actress!!!

IF YOU COULD GO BACK IN TIME, WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE YOUR 18-YEAR-OLD SELF?

God has a plan for you—don’t try to determine your future.

PETS?

One long-haired silver dapple dachshund named Bruno, after Cinderella’s dog!

HOBBIES?

Yoglates, enjoying family dinners, attending The Dunham School events, going to my children’s sporting events

TELL US ABOUT A MOMENT THAT CHANGED YOUR LIFE.

Coming to The Dunham School changed my life. Being from New Orleans, I always wanted to move home. However, it didn’t take me long to realize that God was present on the campus. I love the school and the community. It has helped me call Baton Rouge home.

WHAT’S THE NEXT BIG PERSONAL OR CAREER CHALLENGE YOU PLAN TO TAKE ON?

I am in the process of writing a book – I would love to share some of my experiences and ideas with other educators. I also have a children’s book written based on bedtime experiences … just need to move forward getting it published!

WHAT CONCERNS YOU MOST ABOUT THE FUTURE?

I worry about the future for generations to come—are they too dependent on technology? There is a sense of immediate gratification which isn’t always realistic.

WHAT GIVES YOU THE MOST HOPE ABOUT THE FUTURE?

The Dunham School gives me hope for the future. I am confident the school is preparing young men and women to go into the community and beyond and make a positive difference.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR ADVICE FOR FUTURE FORTY UNDER 40 HONOREES?

Do what you love! I wake up everyday with excitement to do my job. Sure, there are tough days and there always will be. However, I am living my dream at The Dunham School. If your job doesn’t bring you happiness, you may want to reconsider.

DO YOU PLAN TO BE IN THE CAPITAL REGION FIVE YEARS FROM NOW? WHY OR WHY NOT?

I hope so! I have plans for the innovation/technology program at The Dunham School and need to see them through!

IF NAMED QUEEN FOR A DAY, WHAT IS ONE CHANGE YOU WOULD MAKE IN BATON ROUGE?

Traffic!!!! I need the loop!!!

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THE QUALITY OF LIFE IN BATON ROUGE; WHAT WORKS AND WHAT NEEDS IMPROVEMENT?

My husband and I enjoy living in Baton Rouge and raising our children here. However, there are serious hurdles that this city needs to overcome to truly breakout and become a significant national player to attract the best and the brightest. The city needs to improve traffic. We need to improve the blight and litter that seems ubiquitous. Go to Colorado and you just don’t see garbage on the roads like you do here. Finally and most importantly, we need to highlight positives in education to attract families to our area. I am eager to see the results in years to come of the Louisiana STEM Initiative by Governor John Bel Edwards. This will help to prepare students for future jobs and hopefully keep them in Louisiana!

DO YOU HAVE A BUCKET LIST? IF SO, WHAT ARE THE TOP 3 THINGS ON IT?