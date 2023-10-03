Who are Baton Rouge’s Best Places to Work this year?

Benny’s Car Wash swept Business Report’s Best Places to Work this year, being recognized as No. 1 overall and the top workplace among the Capital Region’s largest companies.

Tech firm Hubley was named No. 1 among companies with 15 to 49 employees, while Baton Rouge Physical Therapy Lake Rehabilitation Centers took the top spot among organizations with 50 to 249 employees.

The winners were announced at a celebration this morning at the Crowne Plaza. In all, a record 75 companies are named among Business Report’s Best Places to Work. Winners are chosen by the independent Workforce Research Group, based on a comprehensive review process that gathers information about benefits, policies, practices and demographics, as well as a detailed survey of employees.

This year, Business Report marks a celebratory milestone, having showcased exceptional workplaces for 10 years.

Find the complete list of the winners and read more about what makes them a top workplace here.