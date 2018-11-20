Forty under 40 Q&A: Anita Byrne

Anita Byrne, 37

Partner, SSA Consultants

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS:

Becoming a partner at SSA two years ago after progressing through the organization from an entry-level position.

Being part of statewide impact projects such as Blueprint Louisiana and MacArthur Foundation Models for Change (juvenile justice reform).

Workforce development efforts including Louisiana Calling and the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, which won the ExxonMobil Global Responsibility Award.

COMMUNITY:

A member of the Business Development Advisory Committee for BRAC and a community partner of the Teach for America Foundation for Southeast Louisiana; continuing involvement with Capital City Alliance, St. James Episcopal Church, the Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation and The Future Fund (Walls Project).

WHAT IS YOUR BIRTHDATE?

September 5, 1981

NAME ONE BOOK THAT HAS INSPIRED YOU PROFESSIONALLY

Just one!?! The Count of Monte Cristo is an annual read for me, and I get something different out of it each time.

WHEN YOU WERE A CHILD, WHAT DID YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GREW UP?

A lawyer.

WHAT WAS YOUR FIRST JOB, HOW OLD WERE YOU AND WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT?

A Mother’s Day Out program in New Orleans, and I learned disinfecting toys daily was an activity not to be taken lightly.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PLACE FOR A BUSINESS LUNCH IN BATON ROUGE, AND WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE DISH THERE?

Beausoleil. I am a big fan of their seasonal menu and always have the French Onion Soup.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED THE HARD WAY?

Some people are willing to do anything, even the wrong or unethical thing, to get ahead and promote themselves.

ARE YOU ACTIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA? IF SO, ON WHICH PLATFORMS ARE YOU MOST ACTIVE?

Yes, I am on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

HOW MANY TEXTS DO YOU SEND ON AN AVERAGE DAY? HOW MANY EMAILS?

SO MANY! Text about 200 and emails about 350.

HOW LOW WILL YOU ALLOW YOUR REMAINING PHONE OR COMPUTER BATTERY LIFE GET (IN %) BEFORE YOU HAVE AN ANXIETY ATTACK?

1%, I carry a cord and external charger at all times!

HOW MANY UNREAD MESSAGES ARE IN YOUR INBOX RIGHT NOW?

323

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE APP AT THE MOMENT?

Rue LaLa is a daily use app for me.

WHAT TIME DO YOU GET UP ON WORKDAY MORNINGS?

About 6:30 A.M.

BREAKFAST AT HOME? BREAKFAST ON THE GO? BREAKFAST AT YOUR DESK? NO BREAKFAST AT ALL?

Yes, breakfast. Setting depends on the morning and the meal prep.

WHAT’S A NICKNAME YOUR FRIENDS OR FAMILY MEMBERS HAVE FOR YOU?

TáTá (pronounced Tay-Tay).

WHAT ARE YOU SUPERSTICIOUS ABOUT?

Game day. Do not mess with my theology and geometry in game day prep.

WHO FASCINATES YOU?

People fascinate me… I think we can learn soothing from everyone especially by building across difference.

FAVORITE DRINK?

Old Fashioned.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE BAND OR SONG?

Billy Joel is my all-time favorite.

WHO WOULD PLAY YOU IN A MOVIE?

Sandra Bullock.

IF YOU COULD GO BACK IN TIME, WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE YOUR 18-YEAR-OLD SELF?

There are things you are worried about that are not that big of a deal and there are things you are blasé about that are important.

PETS?

None currently. Last summer I lost my wonderful canine companions of 14 years, Franklin and Eleanor. They are missed.

HOBBIES?

My favorite is a good book and a good glass of wine.

TELL US ABOUT A MOMENT THAT CHANGED YOUR LIFE.

The first Equality March in Baton Rouge, which was before the Supreme Court decision on Marriage Equality. It was an amazing and humbling moment to witness how far we have come as a city/state/nation… and how much further we must go to realize a more perfect union.

WHAT’S THE NEXT BIG PERSONAL OR CAREER CHALLENGE YOU PLAN TO TAKE ON?

I have recently taken on a big challenge – pursuing my MBA from the College of William & Mary.