Influential Women in Business: Terri Hicks

During her years working in health care administration roles in northeast Louisiana, Terri Hicks heard a lot of positive things about The Spine Hospital of Louisiana. So when she got a phone call inviting her to Baton Rouge for an interview to become the hospital’s next leader, she jumped at the opportunity.

The reputation of the hospital’s neurologists stood out, Hicks says. So did the fact that it is owned by physicians. But at the heart of her decision to take the job as president and CEO in 2022 was her adult son, who has cerebral palsy and dystonia, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle movements.

“He was coming out of a system where I was having to travel to Texas—so that’s the main reason why I came down was because he would have the care that he needed as he progressed as an adult,” Hicks says.

Now, Hicks’ son sees doctors at the same facility where she works.

Located on the campus of The NeuroMedical Center, The Spine Hospital of Louisiana performs more than 2,500 spine surgeries and 8,500 pain management procedures every year. Hicks calls the campus—which also includes specialty clinics and a rehabilitation facility—a “hidden gem” of the Baton Rouge area.

“The other big thing is it’s physician owned,” Hicks says. “That drives the quality because they literally are looking at all these cases that go through and they evaluate them. They’re always improving—‘What else could we do? What else can we deliver to our patients?’ They keep that standard way up high.”

Hicks has enjoyed working with the doctors to identify ways to improve patient care. A key initiative came to fruition in March with the opening of the hospital’s new PCU, or progressive care unit.

In the past, patients sometimes had to be transferred to larger acute care facilities. Since the PCU opened, more can stay put for post-procedure care.

“They’re not having to be transferred to a bigger acute care hospital unless they truly need that highest level, which is an ICU,” Hicks says. “That has advanced us and has helped the quality of care for our patients. The patients—they really like being here. They get really one-on-one care, personalized care.”

Surgery is a “very personal journey for the patient,” Hicks says, and one that often creates significant anxiety. The PCU acts as a one-stop shop for preoperative tasks, too, alleviating stress for patients who previously had to bounce around to different doctors’ offices getting surgery clearances. “And then we’re better prepared for that patient because we know everything about them before they hit our doors,” Hicks says.

Another area of focus for Hicks has been improving employee engagement. She has spearheaded initiatives such as an ambassador committee, which represents every department of the hospital and helps plan recognition programs, community service projects and more.

Hicks, who was born in California and has lived in Louisiana since she was 10, didn’t always plan on a career in health care administration. “That was never my intent,” she says. “I actually was going to school to be a pharmacist.”

But the chance to work as an administrator of a hematology and oncology unit shifted her trajectory. She later went on to serve in leadership positions at surgical centers before becoming chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

A former chair of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, Hicks is eager to get involved in similar endeavors in her new home. And she has other big plans on the horizon. Before she retires, she hopes to start a foundation for The Spine Hospital of Louisiana to support research. “I think that’s an important thing that should be established for this entity,” Hicks says. “That’s my personal goal.”