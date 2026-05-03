Influential Women in Business: Rebecca Evans Mouk

Growing up in White Castle, Rebecca Evans Mouk was surrounded by business owners. Her father operated the family sugarcane farm. Her grandfather, an electrical contractor, had a lighting store. Others in the family pursued their own business ventures.

Mouk wanted to be just like them.

“I just knew from a young age that I wanted to own my own business someday,” she says. “I didn’t know what it would be, but I just always knew that.”

Today Mouk is owner and president of not one, but two companies: Ascension Roofing and Fabrication and JRE Industrial.

Her path to company leadership was a winding one that began in 2004 when she and her brother opened a Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. “I loved building the restaurant,” Mouk says. “Day-to-day operation was not my favorite.”

The siblings pressed ahead with a second location in 2005. But after Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana later that year, they sold both restaurants.

“I knew I needed to do something else,” Mouk recalls. “I was young. I was single. My brother and I knew I liked building a restaurant. So my brother said, ‘Why don’t you go into construction?’”

Intrigued, Mouk began looking around for opportunities, eventually coming across Ascension Roofing and Fabrication. The company was up for sale, and Mouk bought it in 2008.

She saw great potential: Though in dire financial shape, the business had contracts with local chemical plants. Mouk went to high school near a plant, and many of the people she knew back home worked there.

“I just knew it was a good industry,” she says.

Mouk’s father, John Evans, who died last year, was her business partner. With his farming and engineering background, Evans handled the sheet metal fabrication side of the company while Mouk focused on roofing, sales and rebuilding a customer base. Despite a national recession hitting the same year, their hard work quickly paid off.

“We’ve grown consistently every year for the last—well, this will be my 18th year,” Mouk says. “And this looks to be another year of growth.”

The company is one of few roofing contractors, Mouk says, that can overlay an asbestos roof with a PVC-based material, eliminating the need for costly remediation. “It protects that asbestos from deteriorating further, and they get an additional 20 years with a warranty,” she says.

Mouk expanded in 2018, founding a sister company called JRE Industrial, which manufactures and maintains boilers.

Ascension Roofing and Fabrication has 39 employees. JRE Industrial employs 42 people, a number that can increase to about 150 when the company is on a turnaround job at a plant.

Mouk says she’s still learning the ins and outs of industrial facilities and construction. “I didn’t grow up saying I wanted to be a roofing and metal fabrication contractor or a boiler contractor,” she says. “But when I did go into it, then I knew I needed to learn it from the inside out. And so I’ve been on the roof. I’ve been out in the fabrication shop.”

Mouk credits her farm upbringing for her success. Plugging in to industry groups as well as the Ascension Chamber of Commerce also helped. These days Mouk volunteers with the chamber, mentoring small business owners. She’s also involved in a committee working on a new master plan for Gonzales, where her companies are based.

Is owning a business anything like what she expected when she was younger?

“It’s very challenging,” Mouk admits. “But it’s also very rewarding, and I think over time the reward has changed for me. I think just surviving or making a profitable business or making money was how I envisioned it from an earlier age. Now it’s seeing my employees succeed, seeing putting more people to work, seeing them be able to have a family, to take care of a family and to have job stability.”