Appetite for nontraditional office space increasing in Baton Rouge

Young creative business people working in the office late in the afternoon. (iStock photo)

Traditional office real estate is reeling in the Baton Rouge market, despite an expected surge in office construction nationwide. Local brokers, however, say there will be an appetite for other types of office space this year, driven in part by a change in the way people work.

“Everybody used to want to go work in a suit and tie and bring a briefcase and get on an elevator and go to a top floor,” says Beau J. Box, president and CEO of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate. “These days, people are exchanging a briefcase for a backpack and they’re wearing jeans.”

Workplaces are becoming less formal and more geared toward suburban areas, he says.

Box expects more demand for “flex” space that is part office, part warehouse. More suburban spaces, like garden offices with large level parking lots and one-story buildings close to the interstate, are becoming more attractive, he adds.

