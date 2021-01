We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Following a wave of backlash from local bar and restaurant owners, the parish attorney’s office is removing from this week’s Metro Council agenda an emergency resolution that would have effectively banned all curbside alcohol sales,