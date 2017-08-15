Albemarle’s exit a blow to Louisiana

(File photo)

It’s not clear that there’s anything Louisiana could have done to keep Albemarle from deciding to close its local offices downtown and relocate as many as 200 employees to facilities in North Carolina, a move announced to local employees Monday and confirmed by the company earlier today.

Still, Louisiana didn’t even have an opportunity to compete with the Tar Heel State. Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson says he is disappointed though not surprised.

“The company did not re-engage with LED or provide an opportunity to retain the additional positions that are moving to North Carolina,” Pierson says. “Essentially, this is another step in the move that began in 2015.”

Daily Report has the full story.