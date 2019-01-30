3 ways to make your marketing more effective

When it comes to marketing, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to keep up with all of the latest trends, opportunities and hype. So what really sets the truly influential, high-impact brands a…

When it comes to marketing, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to keep up with all of the latest trends, opportunities and hype. So what really sets the truly influential, high-impact brands apart from the forgettable ones—and how do you know which category your business is in? According to acclaimed author Seth Godin—whose latest book is This Is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn to See—the answer lies in how business owners answer one simple question.

“If your brand were to disappear tomorrow, who would truly miss you?”

If no one would care if your company ceased to exist, then you’re clearly not providing anyone anything that your competitors are not—and that means you better take a second look at how you’re marketing your business. Here are three ways you can immediately make your company’s marketing efforts more effective.

1. Focus on community, not just customers. The best companies are not just profit-driven, they’re purpose-driven. And that’s not because they’re altruistic. It’s because they know word-of-mouth advertising is invaluable. If your company provides something of value beyond its products or services, it will begin to foster a genuine connection with its community—and many more potential customers.

2. Narrow your audience. With the ability for any company to reach billions of people online, generic ads that speak to everyone are pretty much obsolete. That means even the most niche business can thrive so long as it identifies its target audience, develops buyer personas based on that audience and then markets specifically to them.

3. Don’t try to be everywhere online. You don’t need to be on every single social media channel to develop a successful brand. Once you’ve identified your core audience, focus on being active online where they are. Building a deeper connection with your core audience—and adding value to their lives—will net greater returns than spreading yourself too thin across the online landscape.

Source: Inc.