10 stories to remember from 2022

10. Mary Bird Perkins moves on

Less than five months after its bitter breakup with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced it had formed an agreement to share resources with Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center. The agreement was the latest in a series of shake-ups in Baton Rouge’s health care market, more specifically in cancer care, and preceded leadership changes at Mary Bird Perkins and OLOL.

Longtime Mary Bird Perkins CEO Todd Stevens stepped down to be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Jonas Fontenot, though Stevens was to remain with the organization in a business development role. Scott Wester, OLOL’s Baton Rouge market president, also stepped down from his position and later left OLOL entirely to lead a hospital system in Florida.

9. New faces in high places

Turner Industries Executive Chair Roland Toups took a step back from the company’s daily operations and moved into more of an advisory role. His son Stephen Toups was named CEO.

Southern University’s board tapped Dennis Shields to be the next president and chancellor, succeeding Ray Belton, who announced his retirement in 2021. Shields had been the chancellor for the University of Wisconsin Platteville since 2010.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation chose Chris Meyer (pictured), the founder and former CEO of New Schools for Baton Rouge, to replace John Davies as president and CEO. Meyer has overhauled the foundation’s staff to align with new goals officials say will be unveiled next year.