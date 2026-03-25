Oil market strains point to broader price spikes if disruptions persist 

A deepening oil supply crunch in the Middle East is beginning to ripple across global markets, raising the risk of broader price spikes in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal writes.

With flows through the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, some buyers are paying as much as $160 a barrel for hard-to-replace crude that can bypass the chokepoint—far above benchmark prices.

The surge is already reshaping trade patterns, as Asian refiners scramble for alternative supplies from the U.S., Europe and Latin America, driving up prices worldwide. Traders warn the current spike could foreshadow broader market tightening if the disruption persists.

While benchmark prices have been volatile amid shifting signals on U.S.-Iran tensions, analysts say any sustained outage could send costs cascading globally. Even if flows resume, a full reset would likely require production increases and sanctions relief.

In the meantime, distorted pricing, thin trading and logistical bottlenecks are creating a fragmented market—one where traditional benchmarks no longer fully reflect real-world supply stress.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.