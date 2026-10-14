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BTR rolls out a new navigation tool for travelers

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has added a navigation service designed to make it easier for travelers, including those with disabilities, to find their way through the terminal. BTR has introduced GoodMaps, an accessible wayfinding platform that allows passengers to explore the terminal before arriving and receive detailed navigation assistance once inside. Travelers can access an

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