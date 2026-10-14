Hospitality & TourismTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) BTR rolls out a new navigation tool for travelers October 14, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Tonktiti Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has added a navigation service designed to make it easier for travelers, including those with disabilities, to find their way through the terminal. BTR has introduced GoodMaps, an accessible wayfinding platform that allows passengers to explore the terminal before arriving and receive detailed navigation assistance once inside. Travelers can access an This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What is your company’s primary strategy for managing rising costs heading into 2027? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects