Economic Development BTR completes transition to an independent airport authority November 11, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Chalabala Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has officially completed its transition from city-parish governance to an independent airport authority. The transition became official after the Federal Aviation Administration granted its approval last week. The airport now operates under the Baton Rouge Regional Airport Authority, which has its own governing board and assumes responsibility for the airport’s This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects