Economic Development

BTR completes transition to an independent airport authority

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By Dillon Lowe
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The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has officially completed its transition from city-parish governance to an independent airport authority. The transition became official after the Federal Aviation Administration granted its approval last week. The airport now operates under the Baton Rouge Regional Airport Authority, which has its own governing board and assumes responsibility for the airport’s

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