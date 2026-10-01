Education & Workforce

BRCC enrollment surge helps expand local workforce pipeline

By Daily Report Staff
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Baton Rouge Community College (File photo)
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Baton Rouge Community College has set enrollment records for fall 2026, with more than 12,000 students enrolled, up 10% from fall 2025 and surpassing the previous overall record of 11,066 students set in fall 2024.  The college also recorded a new high for first-time students, with 3,565 students joining BRCC this semester, a nearly 31%

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