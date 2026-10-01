Education & Workforce BRCC enrollment surge helps expand local workforce pipeline October 1, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Baton Rouge Community College (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge Community College has set enrollment records for fall 2026, with more than 12,000 students enrolled, up 10% from fall 2025 and surpassing the previous overall record of 11,066 students set in fall 2024. The college also recorded a new high for first-time students, with 3,565 students joining BRCC this semester, a nearly 31% This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum Daily Report Poll How should Louisiana approach data center development? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects