Real Estate

Big Easy Management enters the Baton Rouge market, targets hotel growth

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By Dillon Lowe
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David Holtman, founder and CEO of Big Easy Management. (Courtesy)
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New Orleans-based hospitality property management company Big Easy Management is expanding into the Baton Rouge market, where it has begun managing short-term rentals and hopes to add one or two hotels to its portfolio in 2027. The company, which manages approximately 200 accommodations in the New Orleans area, is looking to establish a larger presence

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