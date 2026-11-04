Real Estate Big Easy Management enters the Baton Rouge market, targets hotel growth November 4, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google David Holtman, founder and CEO of Big Easy Management. (Courtesy) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. New Orleans-based hospitality property management company Big Easy Management is expanding into the Baton Rouge market, where it has begun managing short-term rentals and hopes to add one or two hotels to its portfolio in 2027. The company, which manages approximately 200 accommodations in the New Orleans area, is looking to establish a larger presence This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll In the wake of Tuesday’s election, which federal policy issue do you think will have the biggest impact on Louisiana businesses over the next... Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects