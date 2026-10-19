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Better in BTR expands tools to attract talent and promote the Capital Region

By Daily Report Staff
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The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership has launched an expanded online resource hub for Better in BTR, the open-source brand representing Louisiana’s nine-parish Capital Region.  The hub provides free tools to help businesses, nonprofits and community organizations promote the region, recruit talent and communicate its quality of life. Resources include logos and branding guidelines, social

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