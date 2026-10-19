Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Better in BTR expands tools to attract talent and promote the Capital Region October 19, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/halbergman Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership has launched an expanded online resource hub for Better in BTR, the open-source brand representing Louisiana’s nine-parish Capital Region. The hub provides free tools to help businesses, nonprofits and community organizations promote the region, recruit talent and communicate its quality of life. Resources include logos and branding guidelines, social This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll From a business perspective, do you support U.S. purchases of Russian diesel in an effort to lower energy prices? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects