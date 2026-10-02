Banking & FinanceManufacturing Bernhard Capital completes exit from inaugural fund with sale of Epic Piping October 2, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google EPIC LAND DEAL: Epic Piping—a part of Bernhard Capital Partners’ investment portfolio since 2014—provides pre-engineered fabricated piping systems and components used in the power generation, pipeline transmission, offshore/subsea, structural steel, and mining markets. In mid-December, the 70-acre property on which its facility sits was sold to New York-based Fortress Investment Group for $43.8 million. United Weld Holdings CEO Remi Bonnecaze tells Business Report that the real estate transaction will allow Epic to continue to expand its global capacity. (Collin Richie) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The sale of United Weld Holdings, the parent company of Epic Piping and BendTec, to One Equity Partners has closed, according to Bernhard Capital Partners. Epic Piping is UWH’s flagship operating company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bernhard announced in July it had agreed to a deal to sell UWH. “Epic has This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll How should Louisiana approach data center development? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects