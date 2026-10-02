Banking & FinanceManufacturing

Bernhard Capital completes exit from inaugural fund with sale of Epic Piping

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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EPIC LAND DEAL: Epic Piping—a part of Bernhard Capital Partners’ investment portfolio since 2014—provides pre-engineered fabricated piping systems and components used in the power generation, pipeline transmission, offshore/subsea, structural steel, and mining markets. In mid-December, the 70-acre property on which its facility sits was sold to New York-based Fortress Investment Group for $43.8 million. United Weld Holdings CEO Remi Bonnecaze tells Business Report that the real estate transaction will allow Epic to continue to expand its global capacity. (Collin Richie)
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The sale of United Weld Holdings, the parent company of Epic Piping and BendTec, to One Equity Partners has closed, according to Bernhard Capital Partners. Epic Piping is UWH’s flagship operating company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bernhard announced in July it had agreed to a deal to sell UWH. “Epic has

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