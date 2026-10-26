Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Baton Rouge tape brand acquired by national manufacturer

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By Dillon Lowe
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Mavalus, a family-owned specialty adhesive tape brand founded in Baton Rouge more than 25 years ago, has been acquired by North Carolina-based Shurtape Technologies, one of the nation’s leading tape manufacturers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1999 by the four Firnberg brothers, Mavalus was owned by DSS Distributing, a subsidiary

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