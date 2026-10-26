Entrepreneurship & Small Business Baton Rouge tape brand acquired by national manufacturer October 26, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/runna10 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Mavalus, a family-owned specialty adhesive tape brand founded in Baton Rouge more than 25 years ago, has been acquired by North Carolina-based Shurtape Technologies, one of the nation’s leading tape manufacturers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1999 by the four Firnberg brothers, Mavalus was owned by DSS Distributing, a subsidiary This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What has been the biggest impact of high fuel prices on your business? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects