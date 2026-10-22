HealthcareTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Baton Rouge startup selected for national health tech competition

By Daily Report Staff
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Baton Rouge health technology startup Chrysalis is among 15 teams selected to participate in a national competition focused on using AI to help people living with chronic, difficult-to-diagnose illnesses. The company, co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Brent and Brittany Martin, will present its flagship product, Chrysalis Health Spaces, Thursday afternoon during the final demonstration of the

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