ManufacturingReal Estate Baton Rouge industrial market remains tight as warehouse demand surges November 12, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/zamrznutitonovi Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge’s industrial market continues to see strong demand for warehouse space, with new developments being leased before completion and limited inventory leaving some prospective tenants unable to secure space. The region’s industrial vacancy rate stood at 4.24% in the third quarter, up from 3.66% in the previous quarter, according to Lee & Associates’ latest This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects