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Baton Rouge industrial market remains tight as warehouse demand surges

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Baton Rouge’s industrial market continues to see strong demand for warehouse space, with new developments being leased before completion and limited inventory leaving some prospective tenants unable to secure space. The region’s industrial vacancy rate stood at 4.24% in the third quarter, up from 3.66% in the previous quarter, according to Lee & Associates’ latest

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