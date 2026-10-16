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Baton Rouge industrial labor demand projected to surge 40% by late 2027

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By Dillon Lowe
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Demand for skilled industrial construction workers in the Baton Rouge region is expected to jump 40% over the next year, according to a new labor forecast from the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance. The forecast projects that the region’s demand for industrial construction workers will climb from roughly 25,000 today to nearly 35,000 by Q1

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