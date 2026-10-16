Education & WorkforceManufacturingEnergy Baton Rouge industrial labor demand projected to surge 40% by late 2027 October 16, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Demand for skilled industrial construction workers in the Baton Rouge region is expected to jump 40% over the next year, according to a new labor forecast from the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance. The forecast projects that the region’s demand for industrial construction workers will climb from roughly 25,000 today to nearly 35,000 by Q1 This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider NowAdvertisement Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll For whom do you plan to vote in the Louisiana U.S. Senate race? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects