Energy

Baton Rouge in line for ExxonMobil manufacturing investments

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By Sheridan White
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ExxonMobil plans to invest in its Baton Rouge and Beaumont manufacturing facilities as part of a broader effort to increase production of diesel, chemical feedstocks and lubricants, CEO Darren Woods said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call Oct. 30. The investments are part of ExxonMobil’s strategy to improve yields and profitability across its U.S. Gulf

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