Energy Baton Rouge in line for ExxonMobil manufacturing investments November 2, 2026 By Sheridan White Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/jetcityimage Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. ExxonMobil plans to invest in its Baton Rouge and Beaumont manufacturing facilities as part of a broader effort to increase production of diesel, chemical feedstocks and lubricants, CEO Darren Woods said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call Oct. 30. The investments are part of ExxonMobil’s strategy to improve yields and profitability across its U.S. Gulf This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll Is your workforce ready for the AI revolution? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects