Entrepreneurship & Small Business Baton Rouge firm lands a $45.86M contract to build Louisiana levees October 15, 2026 By Business Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Genesis 360 founder and President Craig Stevens Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge-based Genesis 360 has secured a $45.86 million federal contract to construct levees in Terrebonne Parish as part of the Morganza to the Gulf flood protection project. The veteran-owned federal and commercial contracting firm was awarded the contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New Orleans District. The work is part of an This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects