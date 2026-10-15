Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Baton Rouge firm lands a $45.86M contract to build Louisiana levees

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By Business Report Staff
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Genesis 360 founder and President Craig Stevens
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Baton Rouge-based Genesis 360 has secured a $45.86 million federal contract to construct levees in Terrebonne Parish as part of the Morganza to the Gulf flood protection project. The veteran-owned federal and commercial contracting firm was awarded the contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New Orleans District. The work is part of an

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