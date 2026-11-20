Hospitality & Tourism Baton Rouge casinos reverse losing streak with October rebound November 20, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Anton Skripachev Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge casinos snapped their four-month streak of revenue decline, with revenue rising 15% in October, according to the latest gaming figures. The three casinos collectively brought in $25.6 million last month, up from $22.3 million in September. It was also a nearly 8% increase over the $23.7 million in October 2025. L’Auberge was the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Eighteen Under 18: Meet the young leaders making a difference in... Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll What’s the biggest obstacle to expanding your company’s operations in Louisiana? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects