Manufacturing

BASF strengthens Louisiana operations with new $1B production facility

By Daily Report Staff
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BASF’s Geismar facility photographed in 2018 (Courtesy Capitol Ultrasonics LLC)
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BASF has completed a $1 billion investment in a new methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI, production facility at its Geismar site, marking the company’s largest wholly owned investment to date in North America.  The new plant has an annual production capacity of approximately 600,000 metric tons, with a three-phase expansion expected to double BASF’s MDI

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