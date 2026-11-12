Manufacturing BASF strengthens Louisiana operations with new $1B production facility November 12, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google BASF’s Geismar facility photographed in 2018 (Courtesy Capitol Ultrasonics LLC) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. BASF has completed a $1 billion investment in a new methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI, production facility at its Geismar site, marking the company’s largest wholly owned investment to date in North America. The new plant has an annual production capacity of approximately 600,000 metric tons, with a three-phase expansion expected to double BASF’s MDI This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects