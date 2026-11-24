Real Estate Bardwell Construction buys 25 lots in this growing Central development November 24, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Scott Bardwell, Bardwell Homes Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Homebuilder Scott Bardwell has acquired 25 lots to expand the Village at Magnolia Square development in Central. Bardwell Construction Co. purchased the lots from developer Tower Capital Corporation for $2.475 million, according to a transaction filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The lots are part of phase five of This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll What has been the most disappointing aspect of LSU football this season? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects