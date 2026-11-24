Law Auditors find questionable spending, potential legal violations at St. Helena fire district November 24, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/shaunl Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A Louisiana Legislative Auditor investigation uncovered questionable spending, improper use of public funds and potential violations of state law at St. Helena Parish Fire Protection District No. 4. The audit, released Nov. 18, was initiated after the Legislative Auditor’s office received multiple complaints in September 2025 about the district’s use of public funds. The district This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll What has been the most disappointing aspect of LSU football this season? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects