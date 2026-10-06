Banking & FinanceLaw Auditors again find accounting, budget problems at BREC October 6, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google BREC’s Greenwood Community Park. (Tim Mueller) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. BREC’s 2025 audit found serious weaknesses in the park system’s financial controls, including failures to reconcile bank accounts on time, errors in construction records and a budget law violation. Several of the issues flagged were repeat findings. BREC, in response, said it has taken corrective measures. One of the biggest problems involved account reconciliation, or This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects