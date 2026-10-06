Banking & FinanceLaw

Auditors again find accounting, budget problems at BREC

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By Dillon Lowe
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BREC’s Greenwood Community Park. (Tim Mueller)
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BREC’s 2025 audit found serious weaknesses in the park system’s financial controls, including failures to reconcile bank accounts on time, errors in construction records and a budget law violation. Several of the issues flagged were repeat findings. BREC, in response, said it has taken corrective measures. One of the biggest problems involved account reconciliation, or

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