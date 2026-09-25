Real Estate

Atlantic Bay Mortgage makes Louisiana debut in Baton Rouge

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By Sheridan White
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Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group is expanding into Louisiana with the opening of a branch in Baton Rouge, giving the Virginia-based lender a foothold in the state as it continues growing across the South. The company offers a range of residential mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans. The Baton Rouge branch will

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