Real Estate Atlantic Bay Mortgage makes Louisiana debut in Baton Rouge September 25, 2026 By Sheridan White Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStck.com/Wasan Tita Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group is expanding into Louisiana with the opening of a branch in Baton Rouge, giving the Virginia-based lender a foothold in the state as it continues growing across the South. The company offers a range of residential mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans. The Baton Rouge branch will This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll Should Gov. Landry lift his order pausing consideration of new carbon storage well applications? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects