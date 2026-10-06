Ascension Business ReportReal Estate Ascension weighs a new framework to guide West Bank growth Jordan Arceneaux October 6, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/SeventyFour Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Ascension Parish planning officials are considering a new development framework for the west bank to guide future residential and commercial growth while offering developers incentives to preserve open space and invest in infrastructure. The Planning Commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider recommending the proposed West Bank Resilient Community Overlay District to the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only logged-in members may read or post comments. Log in From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects