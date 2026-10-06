Ascension Business ReportReal Estate

Ascension weighs a new framework to guide West Bank growth

Jordan Arceneaux
Jordan Arceneaux
By Jordan Arceneaux
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Ascension Parish planning officials are considering a new development framework for the west bank to guide future residential and commercial growth while offering developers incentives to preserve open space and invest in infrastructure. The Planning Commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider recommending the proposed West Bank Resilient Community Overlay District to the

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