Ascension Water Company is seeking approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission to increase water rates by about 11.5%, citing customer growth, infrastructure investments, and operating costs that it says are no longer covered by its existing rates.

The proposed increase would generate nearly $1.6 million in additional annual revenue for the utility, which serves more than 34,000 customers in Ascension Parish.

According to the application filed earlier this month, Ascension Water has not received a base water rate increase since January 2018, when rates based on the company’s 2016 financial results took effect.

Since then, its customer base has grown approximately 21.8%, from 27,961 to 34,044 customers. The company says it has continued investing in infrastructure to accommodate that growth and maintain reliable service.

Advertisement

Ascension Water is a subsidiary of Parish Water Company, which Baton Rouge Water Company owns.

The utility argues that its current rates no longer reflect the cost of operating, maintaining and financing its expanded water system. The proposed increase is based on its 2025 financial results and a requested 9.5% return on equity.

Under the proposal, the average residential customer’s monthly bill would increase from $29.76 to $33.18, or approximately $41 annually.

The minimum monthly charge for a residential customer with a standard 5/8-inch meter would increase from $15.52 to $17.30. The rate for water consumption beyond the first 2,500 gallons would rise from $3.86 to approximately $4.30 per 1,000 gallons.

Commercial customers would see their average monthly bills increase from $83.42 to $92.97, while public authority customers would see average bills rise from $563.55 to $628.08.

The company is also seeking approval for a Formula Rate Plan that would allow annual adjustments to its base rates based on financial performance.

Under the proposed plan, rates could be adjusted when the company’s return on equity falls outside a 9% to 10% range, with adjustments targeting a 9.5% return. The company says the arrangement would allow it to address changes in costs and infrastructure investments more gradually while remaining subject to PSC oversight.

If approved, the first annual report under the plan would cover the 2026 calendar year and be filed by March 1, 2027.

In an email to Ascension Business Report, Ascension Water declined to provide additional comment beyond the information contained in the public filing because the proceeding has just begun.

Public Service Commissioner Jean-Paul Coussan says the process will allow the public to voice their opinions when the time comes. The rate case has not had a status conference to set a schedule, which an administrative law judge typically does within the first 30 to 60 days of filing.

According to PSC staff, rate cases are completed within a year.