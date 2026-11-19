Real Estate Ascension planners give initial nod to fifth subdivision since moratorium ended November 19, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/eric1513 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Ascension Parish Planning Commission approved plans Wednesday for a 45-lot residential development near Prairieville, marking the fifth subdivision to receive preliminary approval in unincorporated Ascension Parish since the parish lifted its development moratorium four years ago. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the preliminary plat for Maple Glen, a roughly 15-acre development along La. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Eighteen Under 18: Meet the young leaders making a difference in... EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll Should decommissioned offshore oil and gas platforms be converted into artificial reefs rather than fully removed? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects