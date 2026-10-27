EnergyPolitics & Policy

Ascension Parish tables data center ordinance as officials seek more answers

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
Illustration: iStock.com/tiero
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

The Ascension Parish Council on Monday unanimously agreed to hold off on adopting new regulations for data centers and other high-impact development facilities, instead imposing a roughly 90-day moratorium while officials revisit the proposed rules. The council agreed to bring the ordinance back at its Jan. 21 meeting, giving members time to visit data centers,

This article is only available to paid Insiders
Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects