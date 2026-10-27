EnergyPolitics & Policy Ascension Parish tables data center ordinance as officials seek more answers October 27, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/tiero Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Ascension Parish Council on Monday unanimously agreed to hold off on adopting new regulations for data centers and other high-impact development facilities, instead imposing a roughly 90-day moratorium while officials revisit the proposed rules. The council agreed to bring the ordinance back at its Jan. 21 meeting, giving members time to visit data centers, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana consider hosting a facility that processes and stores spent nuclear fuel from other states? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects