Ascension Business ReportEnergyManufacturingEconomic Development Ascension industrial boom helps drive the Baton Rouge region’s economic forecast Jordan Arceneaux October 6, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Louisiana economist Loren Scott, photographed by Don Kadair Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Ascension Parish is expected to play a major role in the Baton Rouge region’s economic growth over the next two years, with billions of dollars in industrial projects underway or proposed and hundreds of permanent jobs in the pipeline, according to economist Loren Scott’s latest Louisiana Economic Forecast. Scott, who presented the report Tuesday at This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only logged-in members may read or post comments. Log in From Our Partners Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects