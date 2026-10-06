Ascension Business ReportEnergyManufacturingEconomic Development

Ascension industrial boom helps drive the Baton Rouge region’s economic forecast

Jordan Arceneaux
Jordan Arceneaux
By Jordan Arceneaux
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Louisiana economist Loren Scott, photographed by Don Kadair
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Ascension Parish is expected to play a major role in the Baton Rouge region’s economic growth over the next two years, with billions of dollars in industrial projects underway or proposed and hundreds of permanent jobs in the pipeline, according to economist Loren Scott’s latest Louisiana Economic Forecast. Scott, who presented the report Tuesday at

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