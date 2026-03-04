Why American frackers are in no hurry to increase drilling

U.S. shale producers are resisting the urge to ramp up drilling even as rising geopolitical tensions push oil prices higher, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Instead, companies are sticking to disciplined production plans, prioritizing shareholder returns and financial stability after years of boom-and-bust cycles. Many say they won’t significantly increase drilling unless prices remain above roughly $75 to $85 per barrel for months.

Industry consolidation and investor pressure have reshaped the sector, leaving large public companies less willing to chase short-term price spikes. Rather than expanding output quickly, many producers are hedging future production and focusing on efficiency—drilling fewer but longer wells to control costs.

For now, that restraint is helping keep global supply relatively stable despite rising tensions in the Middle East. But it also means U.S. shale may not respond as quickly as it once did if oil prices surge sharply.

Read more from The Wall Street Journal.