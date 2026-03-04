Roundup: 401(k) savings / Single-family home investors / Tariff refunds

Tapping accounts: Record numbers of Americans are tapping retirement accounts as financial pressures mount. About 6% of workers in Vanguard-administered 401(k) plans took hardship withdrawals last year, up from 4.8% in 2024 and roughly 2% before the pandemic. Foreclosure risks and medical bills are key drivers despite rising balances in many households. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Now net sellers: Legislation to ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes to rent is making its way through Congress, but many of them are already selling thousands of homes—and have been for two years. Research from housing data and analytics firm Parcl Labs shows that the largest investors are now net sellers of homes. In every major metropolitan housing market, investors comprise a larger share of for-sale listings than they do of the total housing stock. Read more from CNBC.



Interest to be paid: The Trump administration said it will pay interest on tariff refunds after the Supreme Court struck down the president’s global tariffs. Officials haven’t yet committed to returning all $170 billion collected or detailed a refund process. Analysts estimate interest could add about $700 million per month as legal and financial questions continue. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.