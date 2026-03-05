Roundup: US jobless claims / Generational conflict / Oil prices

No change: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week was unchanged from the week before, a sign that layoffs remain at historically low levels. U.S. filings for jobless aid for the week ending Feb. 28 matched the previous week’s 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet forecast 215,000 new benefit applications. Read more from the Associated Press.

Bridging divide with AI: Generational conflict in the workplace between baby boomers and Gen Zers is costing sales organizations an estimated $56 billion annually in lost productivity. One executive says AI may help bridge the divide by improving knowledge sharing, speeding research tasks and supporting collaboration while preserving boomers’ relationship-building expertise and Gen Z’s digital fluency. Read more from Fast Company.

Trading higher: Oil prices climbed Thursday as the widening Middle East conflict disrupted global energy flows and rattled financial markets. Brent crude approached $84 a barrel while U.S. crude topped $77. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut and tankers stranded, producers are cutting output and investors fear higher energy costs could delay interest rate cuts. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.