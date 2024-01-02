The importance of think time for leaders, and five ways to carve it out

Devin Lemoine was riding an elevator in an office building when a moment of small talk turned into a meaningful insight. “What are you doing here today?” asked a fellow passenger with a smile. When Lemoine, the owner and president of Success Labs, explained that she would be leading a workshop on time management, the man asked, “Are you for it or against it?”

The encounter is one that Lemoine reflects on years later. “If you would have looked at my life, you would have sworn that I was against it,” she says today. “And I would say the same thing is true for many business leaders when it comes to strategy. If I go to a group of executives and say, ‘How important is strategic planning?’ I think most are going to say it’s pretty important. But if I ask them a follow-up question, ‘How much time, energy and space do you carve out for that?’ Most of them would say, ‘not much.’”

Lemoine shares these five approaches for finding time to devote to this vital element of effective leadership.

1. Schedule a meeting with yourself.

“We look down a lot. We’re grinding on our to-do lists, especially in as dynamic a time and market as we are in. But you have to calendar that think time just like any other appointment, and truly block it out.”

2. Put yourself in a different space.

“I’ll often tell leaders: The only way you’re going to get that time is to not go into the office. So pick a day once a month to go someplace different, maybe outdoors or to a coffee shop. Get around four different walls, and it’s a trigger for your brain.”

3. Be open to ideas during new experiences.

“I’m often struck by the fact that when I’m on vacation, it will trigger some idea that I haven’t thought of before. Even going for a run or lifting weights at the gym can open up space for new thoughts and ideas. There’s value in these times that aren’t defined as traditional think time.”

4. Think collaboratively.

“Schedule time with another business owner, a friend or somebody on your team to kick around ideas. I think we’re more likely to do it when we have actually scheduled time with another person.”

5. Realize that group think can be a good thing.

“Being with a small group of people can help you come up with new ideas and fresh approaches. These can be team members or even customers. When you’re asking questions and listening, they might send you in a whole new strategic direction or help you uncover a new need or a new problem that needs to be solved.”