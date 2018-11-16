Take a sneak peek inside the new OLOL Children’s Hospital

Inside the massive Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital going up off Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, many of the walls are already painted cheery colors and one-of-a-kind art is being installed.

When completed in about a year, the $230-million facility will have 360,000 square feet of patient-care space, an emergency department with trauma and pediatric transport, and a floor dedicated to a St. Jude affiliate clinic and cancer treatment services.

“But it is the creative aesthetics throughout the interiors that make it unlike most staid hospital scenes,” reports inRegister, which recently got an early look at some of the hospital’s interior features. “With youngsters in mind, this hospital is designed to spotlight vibrant ecosystems from throughout Louisiana—including woodlands, marshes and the coast—along with animals indigenous to each region.”

“The theme of water is a universal symbol that resonates with people of all walks of life,” says Ann Connelly, whose company Ann Connelly Fine Art is serving as art consultant to develop the hospital’s artwork program. “The children’s hospital story is built on the connection to our natural environment and the cultural and religious heritage of our state.”

