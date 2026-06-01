Roundup: US retail industry / Anthropic / Business opportunity

Facing challenges: The retail industry emerged from a choppy first quarter relatively unscathed, but higher-than-usual tax refunds likely helped to buoy spending. The second quarter could offer a clearer view on consumer health and just how much gas price increases and persistent inflation have disrupted the economy and put more pressure on household budgets. The period between February and May, which encompasses many retailers’ fiscal first-quarter results, brought a new wave of concerns about household spending. The conflict in the Middle East led to surging gas prices, which led to declining consumer confidence and renewed concerns about the health of the country’s economy. CNBC has the full story.

Race is on: Anthropic has confidentially filed draft paperwork for an initial public offering, positioning itself to potentially beat longtime rival OpenAI to a Wall Street debut as early as this fall. The AI startup has gained momentum in recent months on multiple fronts. Last week, the developer of Claude raised $65 billion in a funding round that valued the company at $965 billion, including the new investment, surpassing OpenAI’s valuation for the first time. Bloomberg has the full story.

Accepting proposals: The city of Zachary announced Monday it’s accepting proposals for the lease and operation of a retail business at the Historic Zachary Train Depot, located at the corner of Main and Central streets. The proposed lease term is for up to two years. Proposals must be submitted in writing to Zachary City Hall by June 30.