Roundup: Harvard Business School / Nvidia / Benny’s

Recognition: The Harvard Business School on Friday announced the recipients of its 2026 Alumni Achievement Awards, described as “the school’s highest honor.” One of the recipients, Jennifer Eplett Reilly, is a familiar name in Baton Rouge. Reilly received her MBA from the Harvard Business School in 1990 and chaired the Baton Rouge Area Foundation from 2021 to 2025. She also co-founded City Year Inc. and the Echoing Green Fellowship. The Alumni Achievement Awards recognize graduates who have made significant contributions in business and society. The year’s other honorees are H. Lawrence Culp Jr., chair and CEO of GE Aerospace; Paul J. Finnegan, co-founder and chair of Madison Dearborn Partners; and Mitt Romney. Learn more here.

The AI race: Nvidia is betting on artificial intelligence in personal computers, on Monday unveiling powerful new chips poised to bring advanced AI functions into laptops and desktop computers. The new PC models from brands like Microsoft and Dell are set to roll out later this year. Nvidia is already the world’s most valuable company, ahead of Apple, Google’s parent Alphabet and Microsoft. Its new superchips for PCs will challenge chipmaking rivals like AMD and Intel. The Associated Press has the full story.

Inspection stickers: Benny’s Car Wash and Oil Change is discontinuing state inspection services at its Coursey Boulevard and Perkins Road locations. The discontinuation comes as House Bill 1085, sponsored by state Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, seeks to do away with inspection stickers as we know them today and replace them with a $6 QR code. WBRZ-TV has the full story.