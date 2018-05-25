Olinde’s buys Costco property for possible furniture store location

Olinde’s Hardware and Supply Co purchased a 3-acre lot adjacent to the Costco parking lot off Airline Highway for a possible new Ashley’s Furniture HomeStore.

Olinde’s bought the property from the Costco Wholesale Corporation for $1.35 million in a deal filed Thursday.

Easy access to Interstate 12 and visibility to major roads were key factors in the purchase, says Joseph “Beau” Olinde, the company’s vice president of Olinde’s. When the family moves forward on developing the site remains a question.

“We have to weigh the timing,” says Olinde. “We may start soon or we may hold out for a while.”

Olinde’s already owns several Ashley’s Furniture HomeStores in the region, but none in Baton Rouge.

Olinde was represented by Mark Hebert, of Kurtz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, and Costco was represented by Dave Messner, Costco’s senior vice president of real estate.