Roundup: Davante Lewis / Trump Accounts for kids / Jim Beam

DWI charge: Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis was arrested over the weekend on a misdemeanor first-offense DWI in West Baton Rouge Parish, the Louisiana State Police confirmed. In a statement published to social media, Lewis wrote that he believes everyone, including himself, is accountable to the law and that he plans to contest the charge. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Tax warning: Parents who put money into their children’s “Trump Accounts” might face a headache come tax time: Even the smallest contributions may require them to fill out a little-used gift tax form that can take hours to complete. Several tax experts have raised concerns about the new savings vehicles, which were created in the GOP’s massive tax and spending bill this summer, and have urged Congress to pass a new law so that families who use it won’t have to file gift tax returns. Read more from the Washington Post.

Pause at distillery: Bourbon maker Jim Beam is halting production at one of its distilleries in Kentucky for at least a year as the whiskey industry navigates tariffs from the Trump administration and slumping demand for a product that needs years of aging before it is ready. The maker says the pause at its Clermont location in 2026 will give the company time to invest in improvements at the distillery. Read more from the Associated Press.