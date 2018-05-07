News roundup: Sawgrass Point apartments going up in Gonzales … Work on Historic Donaldsonville General Store & Museum to begin next week … Booger McFarland joins ‘Monday Night Football’

On point: Construction will begin Tuesday on Sawgrass Point, a 272-unit apartment complex at 2163 Veterans Boulevard, just off Interstate 10, in Gonzales. A development of Baton Rouge-based Bearing Point Properties, it was designed by New Orleans-based Humphreys & Partners Architects and the general contractor is Doster Construction Company of Birmingham. The complex will include four apartment buildings, two townhome buildings with direct access garages, a clubhouse, resort style pool, outdoor kitchen, dog park, and fitness center. It’s expected to be move-in ready by next spring. See a rendering of the development.

Making history: Chef John Folse and the Donaldsonville Area Foundation will formally launch a restoration project for the future home of the Historic Donaldsonville General Store & Museum on Wednesday, May 16. Located at the Chef John Folse Building, 430 Railroad Ave., the project marks DAF’s first undertaking focused on the preservation of history, culture and architecture in Donaldsonville. After analyzing the need for historic and cultural preservation of commercial and residential buildings, community leaders chartered DAF to manage and assist with the growth and development of the city by helping to raise funds for such projects.

Booger’s big move: Football fans can catch former LSU star Booger McFarland on primetime this fall as he makes the move from ESPN college football analyst to their newest field analyst on Monday Night Football. Since leaving the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, McFarland has worked as an analyst for the SEC Network and ESPN.